St. Joseph’s Hospital celebrates 100 years of service

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An area hospital is celebrating its 100th year this month.

The Pallottine Sisters opened St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon in an old home in Upshur County in 1921.

Since then, the hospital has expanded into its current building in 1970, and more recently, was sold to WVU Medicine in 2015.

Hospital officials said much has changed in medicine, but the goals the hospital started with remain the same.

“I think it shows the commitment that the sisters had, and now WVU will carry that and continue to have to serve the people,” said Hospital President Skip Gjolberg.

“That is the holistic approach that we would like to take: body, mind, and spirit,” said Sister Francesca Lowis, Vice President of Mission at the hospital.

Both Gjolberg and Lowis said they hope to see St. Joe’s stay active in the Buckhannon for at least another 100 years.