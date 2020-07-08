Starting Line Lounge hosts COVID-19 Frontliner’s Poker Run

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – White’s Electric and Precision Auto Parts and Towing are sponsoring a COVID-19 Frontliner’s Poker Run raising money for personal protective equipment for frontline workers.

The motorcycle poker run will be held at Starting Line Lounge in Buckhannon where the motorcyclist will gather beginning their ride on Saturday, July 11, at 10 a.m. Funds raised from the run will be donated to Upshur, Lewis and Randolph County Health Departments. The cost is $15 per rider and $10 per passenger.

“First of all, the ride is to basically show the appreciation for the frontliner’s that have been out there during the COVID-19 pandemics,” said Stan White, organizer of the COVID-19 Frontliner’s Poker Run.

The run will be making several stops along the way. Their first stop will be at Bryans and Brents Place and Blues both in Weston, then VFW and American Legion in Elkins. From Elkins, the run will go to the Whistle Stop Bar and Grill wrapping up at the Starting Line Lounge in Buckhannon.

“To be honest with you I don’t know of any other poker run that has been done for the COVID-19 fontliners. We have never put a poker run together here at this bar before,” said White.

To pre-register for the Frontliner’s Poker Run, call Starting Line Lounge at 304-472-4421. Sponsors of the run are hoping to get more people to sign up for the event.