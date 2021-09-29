State Farm program donation will help feed students in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A $25,000 State Farm donation will help feed Upshur County students in need through the Foundation for Better Schools.

The State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program presented the check to the Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County Wednesday morning. The Foundation recently entered and won a top 40 spot in State Farm’s Nationwide Contest. The money will go to the ‘Go Wild Feed a Child’ Backpack Program, which sends backpacks full of food home with students in need every weekend. About half of all Upshur County students, which is about 1,800 students, rely on the program.

State Farm Neighborhood Assist Program presented the check to the Foundation for Better Schools in Upshur County (WBOY image)

Kelley Tierney, a Buckhannon State Farm Agent, explained that the backpacks are full of food items that are filling and nutritious, but they also make sure that the students can prepare all the food themselves because “they have to.”

“So, on Fridays, they go home with enough food to take them through until Monday when they return to school, because, unfortunately, lots of kids, school is where they are getting the foods they need,” said Tierney.

State Farm only accepted 2,000 applications for its contest, so getting an application in was already a victory for the program. Then, when the program was voted in the top 200 finalists, they relied on votes from the public to pull them to the top 40 spot and the $25,000.

Upshur County celebrated the donation at Union Elementary in Buckhannon.