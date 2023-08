BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a sobriety checkpoint on State Route 20, North Locust Street, in Buckhannon this month.

According to a press release from the state police, the checkpoint will be on Friday, Aug. 25 from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m.

The state police said that those who feel inconvenienced by the checkpoint may use the alternate routes, West Main Street (SSR12) and Morton Avenue (SSR13).