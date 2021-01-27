Stone Tower Brews prepares to open at a new Bridgeport location

Upshur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Fans of a Buckhannon coffee shop will soon have two different places to get their caffeine fix.

Stone Tower Brews has announced it will expand into a new location off Jerry Dove Drive in Bridgeport later this year.

Manager Courtney Page said the Buckhannon location has been embraced by the community there since it first opened its doors.

She thinks it’s the personal touch they provide that sets it ahead of the competition.

“Having a good relationship with the customer is a huge part of why this place has done so well. Everybody really develops a personal connection with their customers in everything here. They know their customer’s name, they learn their drink, everything like that,” said Page.

The new location is expected to open this summer.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News