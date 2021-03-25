Stop and smell the roses: Buckhannon preparing for new rose garden

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Buckhannon could be on its way to having a new rose garden in town. The proposed garden would be in a grassy area near the river walk trail.

The garden will extend from here to the pine trees.

Create Buckhannon has been leading the charge for the garden for a while. The proposed plan would have residents able to donate flowers in memory of a lost loved one.

There would be dedication plaques to each person that donated a rose. In addition to being a way to honor loved ones, organizers believe it will be a nice addition to the area.

“It really ties this whole area together down here, with a lot of activities for all different types of people. You don’t have to come down here to walk or ride a bike; you can come down to the rose garden,” said Buck Edwards, who has helped organized rose gardens with Create Buckhannon in the past.

The proposed garden would mark the fourth rose garden Create Buckhannon has put together. There is a finished garden in the Alexander area and two others in the process around Upshur County.