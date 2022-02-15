ROANOKE, W.Va. – Upshur County elementary schools sent their best math students to Lewis County on Tuesday with hopes of them representing the county in a regional competition.

Thirty-two students went to Stonewall Resort for the West Virginia Math Field Day Competition. They competed all day with the top six fourth and fifth graders chosen to represent the county.

Math Field Day participants at Stonewall Jackson Resort (WBOY image)

First-place fifth-grader Mason Lantz from Tennerton Elementary School said the competition tested the students’ math skills in more ways than one. “We had to do a written test. It had 40 questions on it. We had to do some mental math and that was about it.”

Director of Elementary Curriculum, Jody Johnson explained why the field day is so important for students. “Well, math is the basis for problem-solving and critical thinking, and it lends itself to every other content area. If you can think critically and problem solve, you’ll do well in any content area, and so math just springboards into such great success for our students.”

The top six students will move on to the regional competition held in Morgantown next month.