Substance abuse recovery programs facing difficulty due to pandemic

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Another group in the state that is dealing with changes due to the pandemic, are substance abuse recovery groups.

Staff at Opportunity House in Buckhannon said the changes in society have been difficult for some of their clients to navigate. Participants in programs haven’t been allowed to leave for home visits, and are keeping touch with family where possible online.

Director Matt Kerner said the pandemic precautions are also keeping them from helping more people who may be ready to receive help.

“There are people backed up in treatment centers, people that could probably otherwise be released from incarceration if they had a place to go, but I can’t just bring random people into our program and risk the people that we have now,” said Kerner.

Opportunity House is working on a way to bring new people into the program during the pandemic that would ensure the health and safety of all involved.