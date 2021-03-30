Suddenlink donates iPads to Buckhannon youth center to help virtual education

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Suddenlink donated 25 iPads to the Sockert Youth and Community Center on Tuesday afternoon. The telecommunications company wanted to help level the playing field while students continue to learn online.

The iPads given were all the latest generation of the tablet.

The youth center holds tutoring, after-school activities and more for children in Upshur County. Suddenlink donated the iPads in hopes to give kids more access to online education opportunities while they are at the center. While schools have seesawed between in-person and virtual classes for the last year, many students were left without proper internet or tech equipment at home to keep up with other students.

“With kids learning from home, needing to do schoolwork,” said regional vice president of Suddenlink Bob Lillie. “Not all children have computers at home…The last year has been so difficult. They’ll be able to use them however they want to really.”

Governor Jim Justice recently eliminated the school color map determining which counties had in-person or virtual learning depending on COVID-19 outbreaks. This means that all schools are open full-time, unless an outbreak occurs. With so much still unknown about education moving forward, Suddenlink wanted to give students a chance to keep up with their schoolwork no matter how they’re learning in school.