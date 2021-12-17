Suddenlink partners with Salvation Army for coat drive

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Suddenlink has partnered with the Salvation Army to host a coat drive at 80 stores across the U.S.

New and gently used coats will be collected at Suddenlink stores until Dec. 31. Coats for toddlers, kids, teenagers and adults are most demanded.

Every year, the Salvation Army collects thousands of coats before and during the wintertime to give to people who would otherwise go without them.

The Buckhannon Suddenlink location has received one donation so far.

“Coat drives are a valuable resource for our community as well as the poverty we experience here in Upshur County, giving a family a coat for everybody is something special that we value,” said Melissa Vaughan, Social Services Coordinator, Buckhannon Salvation Army.

These are the 6 Suddenlink locations in West Virginia collecting coats for The Salvation Army: