BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Foster’s Marketing Group is bringing a synthetic ice-skating rink to the Buckhannon community just in time for the 2023 World Association of Marching Show Band (WAMSB) Competition.

The rink will be located at the vacant lot on the corner of Spring Street and Main Street and is considered one of the largest private commercial synthetic rinks in the nation, measuring 4,800 square-feet.

Travis Foster, owner of Foster’s Marketing Group said, “It’s unique and I always consider it to be like a haunted house, you know you don’t get a haunted house every single day, but in the month or two-month period leading up to Halloween, it’s a great thing, you know, for the community because it’s something different. And this is kind of the same thing, and it hits everybody. You know, whether you’re an adult, a kid—it allows everyone to have a part of something different and to give you an additional fun.”

Not only will the rink open during the WAMSB Competition, but it will also be a kickoff to Buckhannon’s Christmas in July Celebration.

The rink will be open Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The cost to skate will be $20 and provides entry for the whole day.