BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 8th annual Almost Heaven BBQ Bash made its way back to the Buckhannon community in Jawbone Park on June 16-17.

42 barbecue teams from 15 states gathered to put their food to the test and qualify for the panel of judges, including the top two teams in the country.

Barbecue such as chicken, ribs, pork and brisket were provided all weekend long from the teams and other vendors for the community to enjoy.

Jody Light, the president of directors, said, “it’s a great thing to bring the community together, it also showcases Buckhannon and West Virginia. There are several barbecue teams and judges that have never been in the state, much less in Buckhannon, so we think it’s a great time to, you know, show off our hospitality and brings some folks in, and it helps the community greatly.”

The winning team received an automatic entry representing West Virginia in the Jack Daniels Invitational Tournament as well as the American Royal.

Besides food and competitions, there was music, crafts and activities for all ages as well as vendors showing off their merchandise.