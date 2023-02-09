BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A local “SkillsUSA Competition,” was held at the Fred W. Eberle Technical Center in Buckhannon on Thursday.

Barbour, Lewis, and Upshur County sophomores through post-secondary students competed in their individual training areas against one another. The goal of this competition is to test the student’s skills to the point where some of them will move on to the state competition.

Electrical construction wiring, matching haircuts to pictures of hairstyles given, and how to conduct CPR on a manikin are just a few of the training area contests that took place on Thursday.

Electrical Technician and SkillsUSA co-advisor at the Fred W. Eberle Technical Center, Robert Lowther, told 12 News why he feels it is important for students to have these competitions. “It helps promote what they’re learning, they’re able to take their skills and put it to work. You know, obviously, they’re here to learn a skill and then to get employment,” he said.

There were several industry officials being represented at the competition. Lowther added, “It’s great to see the kids be able to get out among industry. These are some of the same folks that can hire them and put them to work. These are people that have hired our former students and they believe in what we do.”

The contests began to wrap up around 12 p.m. But the award ceremony was not held until 7:00 p.m., where the top three individuals or groups were recognized. However, the first-place winner(s) of each category will advance to the state-level competition that will be held at Fairmont State University on March 24 and 25. The winners of the state-level competition categories will be taken to Atlanta, Georgia during the last week of June for the national championship.

Not only does SkillsUSA focus on contests, but they also do community service projects and job exploration-type activities through their skills meetings. Lowther mentioned that it’s a student youth organization that they are trying to cultivate future leaders and good tradespeople out of.

Within Lowther’s shop, there were a total of 19 students competing between two different contests. The two contests consisted of “Electrical construction wiring” and “Industrial motor controls.” for this specific shop and its contests, students with the highest scores on a written test earn a spot in the competition. For those who do not want to compete, Lowther said they move down the list until they have the number of students they need.

Those interested in checking out who the winners from Thursday’s competition were can find the results on the Fred Eberle Technical Center’s Facebook page, once posted.