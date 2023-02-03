BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Donut Shop is returning to Buckhannon under new ownership and featuring a new name.

The Donut Shop closed for about a month, confusing people who wondered if it would ever open again.

However, Par Mar Stores were able to get in contact with the landlord and made an agreement to open the donut place again.

Par Mar Stores held it’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday, reopening the location with a new name, The Donut Spot.

The Donut Spot ribbon cutting. (WBOY Image)

“What they did here before was successful so why change it,” said Brian Waugh, Par Mar Stores president, “we’re using the same vendors, the same product and quality as what they did before.”

The Donut Spot now open. (WBOY Image)

Making donuts. (WBOY Image)

Pointing to how the donuts are made. (WBOY Image)

The new owners were happy to be able to hire the old staff and continue producing the best donuts and pepperoni rolls in North Central West Virginia.

“The community has been very welcoming to us and we appreciate it, but we are also happy that we’re able to, you know. There was a lot of people who for a little while lost their jobs here and we were able to put some people back to work, loving what they did before,” said Waugh.

The Donut Spot is now open 24/7 at 51 North Locust St. Buckhannon, West Virginia.

Additionally, The Donut Spot is now hiring more staff, which you can inquire about by clicking here.