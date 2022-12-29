BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A beloved purveyor of donuts and pepperoni rolls says it is closing without plans to reopen.

Rumors of The Donut Shop in Buckhannon closing have been circulating across social media the past few days, and employees of the establishment have confirmed that the location is, in fact, closing.

According to that information, 12 News learned that The Donut Shop will be closing on Saturday and has no plans to reopen.

The shop is known for using uniquely West Virginian ground pepperoni in its rolls, and its “ramparoni” rolls during ramp season.

12 News took a Restaurant Road Trip to the iconic business and newsroom favorite in 2017. Its current owners purchased the store in 1980, and rebranded it from “Mister Donut” to “The Donut Shop.” It currently boasts a five-star rating on Yelp.

The store is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 364 days a year, closing only on Christmas. It’s located at 51 N Locust St. in Buckhannon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Editor’s Note: This story has been slightly updated at the request of the store.