The Voice finalist performed at The Way Holiness Church in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A famous face was a star performing at The Way Holiness Church in Upshur County. Brooke Simpson was a finalist on The Voice in season 13 in 2017.

She came to this specific church to perform because it was a place where her parents performed back when she was a young girl. Simpson was happy to be back in a place that brought back so many memories watching her parents on stage.

“It’s always been a goal of mine to follow my parents foot steps and sing everywhere in the country here included,” said Simpson. “Knowing the pastor and his family since I was a little girl, then also just being able to do what I love, which is singing music, but also doing it for god, because hes the purpose of everything.”

Simpson is originally from Hollister, North Carolina, but following The Voice, her career as a singing sky rocketed. She said she was thankful for the entire experience and all the people she met through the show, because she wouldn’t be where she is now without them.

“It means the world to me, to be able to share my voice and my story, and do it all for the same purpose,” Simpson said.

Simpson said she will be having big news released soon, so be on the lookout on social media for an announcement.