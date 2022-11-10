U[SHUR COUNTY, W.Va (WBOY) – The Literacy Volunteers of Upshur County is holding its annual book sale. COVID shut them down for two years, but the book donations kept pouring in, so organizers estimate between 20,000 and 30,000 books are for sale.

You can pick up some early holiday gifts at the old Lorentz Methodist Church located at 3496 Old Weston Road in Upshur County. The sale began Thursday and will continue through Saturday with all proceeds benefitting the students of the volunteers.

“Investigating the amount of literacy…illiteracy in West Virginia where you have 30 percent, 40 percent—17, 20 percent is unacceptable. It’s just unacceptable. So, to spread literacy is something that is very important to me,” said Jennifer Higham, Secretary of Literacy Volunteers of Upshur County.

Friday’s sale hours are from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.