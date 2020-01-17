Trial dates set for multiple people accused of crimes in Upshur County

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Multiple people appeared for arraignments in Upshur County Court on Friday, including a former fire department chief accused of arson.

Former Ellamore Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jamie Pugh, of Buckhannon, also appeared in Upshur County Court, where he was arraigned on a charge of first degree arson. Court documents said that Pugh set a house on fire on Little Sand Run Rd. last March. His trial is set to begin on March 18.

Charliena Gilmore, who was arraigned on charges of embezzlement, falsifying accounts and conspiracy. Gilmore has been accused of embezzling more than $16,000 from the Special Olympics Upshur County between December 3, 2016 through February 7 of last year.

Daniel Grogg, 25 of Buckhannon, was also arraigned on a charge of first degree arson. Grogg is accused of setting his ex-wife’s house on fire on August 30 of last year. His trial is set to begin on March 25.