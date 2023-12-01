BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Trumps Salon in Buckhannon is currently organizing its eighth annual Angel Tree event which looks to benefit more than just young kids.

While Angel Tree is usually for younger children, this event looks to benefit high school students and runs through Buckhannon Upshur High School. The school and the salon worked together to get a wishlist of 45 students in need for Christmas this year.

“My sons were in middle school and had a friend who lost a parent. It put them in a displaced living environment and affected their Christmas,” Rondal Mitchell, the owner of Trumps Salon said.

Mitchell said he was inspired by the situation of his son’s friend to find a way to help teenagers in Buckhannon whose Christmas might be lacking. He said that these high school students do not want toys, but instead they want practical items that will help them in their transition to adulthood. Gifts from previous years include prepaid gas cards, food, hygienic items, winter coats, and bedding items.

Trumps Salon also has Christmas cards for visitors to write to juveniles in West Virginia detention centers who might be unable to see their families for the Holidays.

Danica Propst, a marketing intern at Trumps Salon said that their goal is to write 400 cards, and that they’ve already reached 250. Mitchell said that in future years, he would love if the Angel Tree program grew to 100 students.

To read more about how to give to the Angel Tree event, you can visit Trump Salon’s Facebook page. You can also support the program through Stone Tower Brews, which is offering a Cosmic Brownie Latte. With each latte, two dollars will be donated to Angel Tree through Dec. 16.

The deadline to sponsor and drop off gifts is Dec. 17.