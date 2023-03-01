BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upshur County Public Library has released the menu for its annual ramp dinner fundraiser, and you’re going to want to make your reservation now.

Allium tricoccum or ramps for sale in Chicago in 2014 (Courtesy: victorgrigas via WikimediaCommons)

According to a release from the library, this year’s dinner will be the first one with a dine-in option in the library since the pandemic and will take place on April 21. The dinner, which has been an Upshur County tradition since 1994, highlights ramps, a unique Appalachian food that has a strong taste similar to onion and garlic.

The menu for the 2023 dinner will have the following items prepared by Fish Hawk Acres:

Fish Hawk Acres Signature Baked Ham (no ramps)

Stir-fried vegetables with Squash, Carrots, Onions, & Zucchini (with and without ramps)

Roasted Spring Potatoes (with and without ramps)

Potato & ramp soup (and soup without ramps)

Fancy Ramp Quiche (with ramps only)

Garden salad with fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers & carrots, served with dill buttermilk dressing (with and without ramps in dressing)

Dinner rolls with ramp butter & butter packets

Strawberry Shortcake for dessert

Some items without ramps are available for those who don’t prefer the flavor.

Tickets for the dinner are $25 for adults and $12.50 for children under 12, and all proceeds will benefit the Upshur County Public Library, the release said. Tickets do need to be purchased in advance; you can buy them at this link, in person at the library’s Circulation Desk or by calling the Library at 304-473-4219, extensions 10 or 14, during regular library hours. Dine-in and take options are available, and you will need to specify when you make your reservation.

When 12 News attended the dinner in 2022, the library’s director said, “There are other ramp dinners but there is not a gourmet dinner, let’s put it that way.” The video coverage of the 2022 dinner is in the player above.