Two Buckhannon businesses issued cannabis production permits

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Economic officials in Upshur County are looking ahead after permits for two medical marijuana producers were approved there.

Buckhannon Grow and Armory Pharmaceuticals both received approval from the state to grow cannabis last month.

Now, both have been granted producer permits as well.

The Upshur County Development Authority said that means a stronger new industry in town and dozens, if not hundreds, of jobs.

“I think we’ll see anywhere between 80 to 100 jobs in each location, so that’s an impact of up to 200 jobs just in that one industry,” said UCDA Director Rob Hinton

Both companies are expecting to have operations underway by the middle of 2021.