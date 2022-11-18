BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) – U.S. Small Business Administration’s West Virginia District Director Karen Friel visited Philippi, Belington and Buckhannon on Nov. 18 to encourage people to shop small and shop local.

Friel visited Winnie’s Attic, LLC in Philippi, Tygart Valley Supply, LLC in Belington, Mountain Mama Market+Artistry, LLC and The Coop at Fish Hawk Acres in Buckhannon.

The small businesses that were visited received a certificate of recognition for the support they have provided to their communities.

“Small Business Saturday, it falls on obviously the Saturday after Thanksgiving, on November 26th, but one of the things that we want to instill is, not just on that day, but it’s so important between now and the holidays, and all the time to be able to support your local small businesses throughout your community,” said Friel.

“It’s just been nice to have the… you know, it’s great for our marketing, to get our business out there, I think even in our small town, a lot of people don’t realize that we’re here, so it just, it warms my heart that they took the time to come and do this for us today,” said Shanda Hoover, Mountain Mama Market + Artistry owner.

Mountain Mama Market + Artistry is located at 16 N Kanawha St, Buckhannon. They’re open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Friel said that by shopping small, and shopping local, you’re truly helping to add value to your community.