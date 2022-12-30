The property owner has told 12 News a new operator will take over.

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Buckhannon and the surrounding community has been reeling over the news that The Donut Shop is closing Saturday.

The Donut Shop isn’t just known for its unique donuts, it’s also one of the first few suggestions you’ll hear if you ask a West Virginian where to get the best pepperoni roll.

Employees were not aware of plans to reopen, but since news broke Thursday, new information has come to light, suggesting the closure will not be permanent.

12 News spoke with Del. Carl “Robbie” Martin on Friday, who represents the area. He confirmed to us that his aunt, Sherree Martin, not only owns the building that The Donut Shop is located inside of, but she also owns the equipment inside it.

He said that it is believed his aunt is trying to change the lease terms, but the current owners, the Comegys, don’t want to do that.

Del. Martin said that he’s been working with his brother, State Sen. Patrick Martin, who represents Lewis County, and Buckhannon Mayor Robbie Skinner to try and find the business another location to operate out of.

But they’re running into roadblocks. Del. Martin said that the group of lawmakers hasn’t been able to get into contact with the Comegys and that they hadn’t heard back from his aunt Sherree either.

12 News reached out to Sherree and received the following statement from her about the situation:

The Donut Shop in Buckhannon West Virginia is an institution with a long legacy. I am committed to continue business as usual, with a new operator in place shortly to continue the tradition. Sherree Martin

Del. Martin also said that he may have heard from more people about The Donut Shop closing than any other issue, during the rest of his time as a Delegate. He called the store a staple to the community.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect a clarification from Del. Martin that changes to the lease agreement are speculative.