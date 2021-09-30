Upshur, Barbour County students win ‘Do it for Babydog’ scholarship

Gov. Justice made a trip to Buckhannon Upshur High School to present scholarships from ‘Do it for Babydog’

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice surprised 3 students in Upshur and Barbour Counties with full-ride scholarships from the ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccine sweepstakes.

Two Buckhannon Upshur High School students and one Phillip Barbour student received the awards on Thursday afternoon at their schools. Governor Jim Justice made an appearance at both schools to deliver the news to the three lucky winners.

The vaccinated students will receive $100,000 towards their college education. Buckhannon Upshur sophomore Ben Currence knew he won the random drawing before the governor announced it and said he’s interested in studying engineering when he gets to college.

Gov. Justice presented full-ride scholarships to two Buckhannon Upshur students, Lillian Keith and Benjamin Currence

Gov. Justice presented Mason Thompson of Philip Barbour High School a full-ride scholarship through ‘Do it for Babydog’

Senior Lillian Keith and Phillip Barbour sophomore Mason Thompson said they were surprised to hear their names called out by the governor.

“I was really, I didn’t know what was going on and then I was really scared,” said Lillian about the experience.

“I was in shock, I was like, I didn’t know what to do,” Mason remarked.

Benjamin, who was less shocked by Gov. Justice’s appearance, said, “It definitely takes a lot of pressure off of me. I’m still going to try to do all the same stuff. It’s just a lot less pressure put on my shoulders.”

Lilly and Mason were winners from week 5 of ‘Do it for Babydog’ contest. Ben was being recognized for winning in a previous week’s drawing.

The full list of scholarship winners and the rest of this week’s prize winners can be viewed here.