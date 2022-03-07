BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – On March 1, Senator Joe Manchin announced over 2,431,022 from the American Rescue Plan for West Virginia schools and libraries.

The Upshur County Public Library received 6,086 for updates from the American Rescue Plan. With the funds, the library will be upgrading all 9 of their old desktops from 2012.

“We want people to come back, and we also want them to know they’ll be able to complete their tasks faster with a newer computer, be able to do whatever it is they need and not have any issues because of our hardware being old,” said Paul Norko, Upshur County Public Library Director.

The Upshur County Public Library has been fully open since July of 2020 despite the pandemic.