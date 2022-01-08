Upshur Co. Relay for Life celebrates first lap of 2022

Upshur County Relay for Life members hold a Relay for Life sign at the first lap event in Bcukhannon. (WBOY Image)

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Relay for Life members in Upshur County gathered at Jawbone Park on Saturday morning for the organization’s first lap.

The nationwide event has Relay for Life chapters across the country do a “first lap” to start their 2022 season.

The Upshur County members did their first lap despite several inches of snow still on the ground from a storm on Jan. 6 and temperatures of less than 10 degrees.

Committee members of the Upshur County Relay for Life team start their first lap, signifying the start of the 2022 season. (WBOY Image)

“We didn’t want the cold to stop us because cancer doesn’t stop, even if it’s cold,” said Robin Oldaker, Chairperson for the Upshur County Relay for Life. “So, we’re out here to kick off our season and hopefully get more people involved as we go into the 25th year. This shows others that we are committed to doing Relay, and raising funds for cancer awareness, for cancer research, and also for help for patients who are going through cancer.”

The Upshur County Relay for Life team has already gathered $4,000 for their 2022 season, which marks their 25th season as a chapter.

The Relay for Life event in Upshur County will take place on July 16 at Jawbone Par in Buckhannon.

If you’d like to get involved with the event, you can reach out to the chapter’s Facebook page here.