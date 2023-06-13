BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Upshur County Board of Education gave an update Tuesday night on questions raised by a state review about the use of federal COVID-19 grant money.

A review of the county’s use of those funds found several areas of non-compliance with state and federal standards.

One of those expenditures was $21,320 for summer passes to the West Virginia Wildlife Center, which state school administrators said could not be covered by the grant.

Upshur County Schools Treasurer Jeffrey Perkins said county officials have provided additional information to the West Virginia Department of Education and that they used local funding sources to cover those expenses.

“At this time, there is no federal funding that’s been lost by the Upshur County Board of Education,” Perkins said. “Those grants are still available. Any cost that was charged against those grants was moved to a local fund. Those funds are now available again in the federal funding system.”

“So, there’s no sort of reimbursement that has to happen?” asked 12 News’ Eric Minor.

“There is not,” Perkins answered.

However, the Upshur County school system remains under a “Special Circumstance Review” by the West Virginia Department of Education. That includes questions about the operation of federal programs and purchasing procedures.

The state Board of Education will meet Wednesday morning in Charleston to provide an update on that investigation.