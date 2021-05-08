Upshur community supporting those displaced in apartment fire

ADRIAN, W.Va. – The Upshur County community is doing their part to help those that were displaced in a recent fire.

The Holly Apartments fire in Adrian left 13 families displaced on Thursday. Since then, the Upshur Parish House has been providing supplies and helping connect them with Red Cross to find a place to stay.

Firefighters at Holly Apartments in Adrian

The Parish House provides food, clothing, hygiene items and more year-round to anyone in the community that needs them. However, they’ve been giving out so many supplies, they need the communities help to replenish.

“You just don’t realize maybe how we take some things for granted at times,” Kristi Wilkerson, Parish House Director said. “But these folks are really just looking for basic needs and those necessities. They’re just obviously emotional and devastated with the situation and so to have their community surround them and provide some of these things for them they’re just tremendously grateful and appreciative.”

You can donate items by ordering them online and shipping them, or dropping them off, at 68 College Avenue, Buckhannon, WV 26201. You can donate money to the Parish for them to purchase items they need, or you can send them gift cards to local stores to give out. You can also give online on the parishes Facebook page. The Upshur Parish House is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.