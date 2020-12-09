Upshur County Board of Education meeting gets heated during distance learning discussion

BUCKHANNON, W. Va. – Emotions ran high at the Upshur County Board of Education Meeting on Tuesday evening.

The meeting began as normal on Tuesday evening at Union Elementary School.

At the start of the meeting, Union Elementary School Schoology Completers and Upshur Stars were acknowledged for their community efforts.

Later in the meeting, community parents shared their frustrations with the board’s decision that Upshur county students would go to full remote learning for the rest of 2020.

The board stated that IEP students, low stat students, and students of teachers get to attend school every day.

That is when emotions ran high, as the board of education president, Dr. Tammy Samples, went into an indefinite recess in the middle of the meeting due to attendees shouting.

“What got them to get to walk out was mentioning pushing the start back later”, explained parent Brittany Westfall.

Westfall stated what frustrated her was the discussion of going back to the hybrid model which is the children only going to school two days a week.

Once the group settled, the board came back and continued the meeting with a law enforcement officer present. Dr. Samples then explained to the crowd that they would be able to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting.

During that period, parents explained their frustration once again asking the board what they were going to do.

“Every kid should have a choice, every kid should have the option to be in school,” said parent Ariel Guady.

One parent stated to the board that there taking a stand and will stop turning in their child’s work until the board goes back hybrid.

We reached out to B.O.E. officials, but have not heard any comment. No official decision was made at the meeting. The next B.O.E. Meeting will be on January 5, 2020, at 6 p.m. at Tennerton Elementary School.