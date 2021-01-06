Upshur County BOE hosts first meeting of 2021 to discuss students returning to an in-person learning model

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upshur County Board of Education held their first meeting of the year to discuss plans for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.

In Tuesday’s meeting, Upshur County Director for Safety and Emergency Preparedness Dr. Jeffery Harvey informed the board that the vaccination would be available in the county later in the week.

Parents and teachers also had a chance to express their concerns to the board about returning to school.

Brittany Westfall, a parent of a student in Upshur County schools, explained that she felt both the parents and board members heard each other concerns this meeting.

“I was pretty happy with the way that the meeting went,” said Westfall. “I think tonight was a little more personal than the last meeting was. After speaking to parents afterward, we would like a decision sooner than later just so we can make plans for our kids.”

Westfall explained that parents are not demanding five days a week right away.

“We are willing to cooperate; we’re not demanding five days a week right off the bat. We would just like a little cooperation from them as well.”

The board has yet to decide if students will return to school four days a week or not. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Buckhannon Upshur middle school at 6 p.m.