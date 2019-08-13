Upshur County Bus Drivers prepare for back to school

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Teachers around the area aren’t the only ones who have been getting ready for students’ return to school this month.

Upshur County bus drivers and maintenance officials have been preparing the county bus fleet to head back out for another year.

County Superintendent Sara Stankus said the bus garage has been doing necessary maintenance all summer, and each driver has been making sure their bus is good to hit the road.

“Each driver does a pre-trip check with all of their buses, and of course, they’ve been out and doing test drives with the school buses,” said Stankus.

Upshur County is one of four in the region starting school on Wednesday.