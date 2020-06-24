Upshur County business to host gaming tournament for Independence Day

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County business is going online to provide some community fun for the state on the 4th of July weekend.

Jesterline Gaming in Buckhannon is hosting it’s first All-American Backyard Bash using the popular video game, Rocket League, for multiple events.

Partnered teams from around West Virginia can join the event either at the store or online.

Organizers emphasized that it’s not just a way to have fun while social distancing, it’s also meant to highlight local business, too.

“We’re getting Main Street involved. If you come here and you register, you get your wristband for the day, then you can go to other establishments along Main Street and they’re going to provide you with a discount just for being out that day,” said event organizer Kells Dean.

Click here to find more information on the event and how to sign up. Participants should be from anywhere within West Virginia, and can play both at the store or from home.