Upshur County clinic launches FARMacy program

ROCK CAVE, W.Va. – An Upshur County health care center has launched a new program for its patients.

Providers at the Community Care location in Rock Cave are testing the FARMacy program over the next three months.

Patients will be written a prescription for fresh produce, provided through agreements with area farmers.

Providers said access to fresh foods can make a big difference for patient health.

“In rural West Virginia, our patients who have more difficulty reaching fresh produce also have higher prevalence of chronic health conditions like diabetes, obesity and hypertension,” said Physician Assistant Jenna Ward.

Ward said the office will assess the success of the program, and will consider continuing it after the initial test period is complete.