Upshur County Commission accepting applications for prosecuting attorney post

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The search for the next prosecuting attorney in Upshur County is underway this week.

The position is coming open at the end of the month after sitting Prosecuting Attorney David Godwin retires.

Commissioners had a choice between finding a temporary replacement or to make a permanent appointment.

County Administrator Carrie Wallace said they made that decision early.

“They have opted to seek applications for the permanent position of prosecuting attorney. The applications or resumes and letters of interest are due to the commission office by tomorrow, which is Wednesday, November 6 and 4:30 p.m,” said Wallace.

According to West Virginia Code, applicants must be 18 years of age, live in West Virginia and admitted to practice law by the date of appointment. They must also be of the same party as the outgoing officeholder.

The appointee’s term will begin on December 1 and end on December 31, 2020.

Wallace said she has already received an application and the commission will review them at its next meeting Thursday.