BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — An informational meeting was held at the Public Safety Building in Buckhannon Tuesday to raise awareness of the Community Emergency Response Team, better known as CERT.

The CERT program educates volunteers about disaster preparedness for the hazards that may impact their area and trains them in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization and disaster medical operations. The Upshur County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) said that it’s looking for volunteers interested in helping their communities during emergency situations

“So, utilizing the training we’re empowering everyone to remain in their neighborhood and take care of their friends and neighbors. This is extremely important because, during an emergency situation, not everybody is going to be reached in a timely manner. Emergency responders are going to be overwhelmed with all sorts of calls coming in, and they’re going to have to prioritize based on the information that’s coming in. So, with his training our CERT volunteers will be able to provide that information to the professional responders allowing them to triage calls more appropriately and get help as needed,” said Steve Wykoff, Director of Upshur County DHSEM

Training to be part of the Upshur County CERT is free to those interested. Those who complete the course will also receive a free backpack with emergency supplies to help their family, friends, and neighbors.

“At its peak, it had over 200 members including 2 to 4 teachers per school within our county that were CERT trained as well. Recently with COVID and everything else going on those numbers severely dwindled, and now we’re trying to reinvigorate the program and increase the numbers again. Currently, we have 30 trained CERT individuals we’re looking at starting a campus CERT program in conjunction with West Virginia Wesleyan College, we’re talking to the Upshur County Board of Education to get teachers trained there and potentially start a teen CERT program we have an individual it’s a teacher that I want to start that up,” Wykoff said.

The Upshur County CERT Program currently has openings in the following divisions:

Basic CERT response (triage, search and rescue operations, logistics)

Administration / Emergency Operations Center

Traffic & Crowd Management

Emergency Communications (Amateur Radio / ARES)

Animal Response / Sheltering

Wykoff said that he hopes that one day the Upshur County CERT Team will be back at its peak number of 200 volunteers in the county. He expressed that this is very important because each individual lives in multiple parts of the county where emergency responders operate out of individual stations.

“If we can get our CERT members scattered throughout the county, we have a better chance of ensuring that everyone is safe during or after an emergency situation,” Wykoff said. “This is something that most anybody can learn.”

If you are interested in finding out more information or volunteering to be an Upshur County CERT member, email cert@upshurcounty.org with your basic information such as your name, address, phone number, email address, and what division of CERT that you are interested in.