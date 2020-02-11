Upshur County court postpones competency hearing for man charged with sex crimes

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An Upshur County court has pushed back a competency hearing for a man charged with sex crimes.

During a hearing in Buckhannon Tuesday morning, prosecutors and Thompson’s lawyer both agreed to postpone the hearing until April.

Thompson had previously deemed not competent to stand trial, but had not been transferred to Sharpe Hospital for treatment until last month.

Thompson is accused of forcing sex onto an 8-year-old child more than a dozen times.

He was arrested in January 2019 and has been charged with first-degree sexual assault.

The next hearing in his case is set for April 7, 2020.

