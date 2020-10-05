Upshur County Courthouse, County owned and operated facilities to be open for essential business only

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Upshur County Courthouse and County owned operated facilities will now be open for essential business only, following an increase in COVID-19 cases in the county, according to Upshur County Commission.

The Upshur County Commission issued a press release on its Facebook page on Monday afternoon, stating that it held an emergency meeting to discuss continued operations as they relate to COVID-19, due to the county’s recent increase in local cases.

The release stated that effective immediately, the Courthouse and other County owned and operated facilities are open for essential business only during regular business hours, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., with the exception of the James W Curry Library’s Virtual Learning Program. The release stated that court cases will continue as scheduled unless notification is otherwise provided by the Courts.

County officials said that anyone who plans to visit the courthouse should call ahead to determine if their business will be considered essential. Additionally, officials said that when visiting the courthouse, court security officers will encourage citizens to handle the business online or via telephone, if possible, and will respectfully decline people access to the facility is they are showing any signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

The release stated that during Monday’s Emergency Commission Meeting, the Commission’s vote was based on the Department of Education map that was updated on October 4 and reflected Upshur County as “red.” Moving forward, the operations of the Courthouse and County owned and managed facilities will be based on the map released at 5 p.m. on Saturday, the release stated.