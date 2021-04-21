Upshur County COVID-19 vaccine clinic offers walk-in appointments

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Health officials in Upshur County are opening up their vaccine clinics to walk-in clients this week.

The Upshur County vaccine clinics at Brushy Fork Event Center were opened Wednesday for any eligible patient who wanted them on a walk-in basis.

Event staff members said the numbers have changed to the point where clinics by appointment only are no longer necessary to keep up with demand.

“We’re down to now, we just do not have the ability to put the shots in the arms like we did before, because people are to the point of not wanting the vaccine or have already been vaccinated,” said Patricia Collett, COO of Community Care.

Starting next month, the Brushy Fork clinic will close up shop, and area residents will be able to reach out to local providers for a vaccine.

