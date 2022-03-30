BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Upshur County Firefighters Association hosted a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the shortage of volunteer firefighters.

In that discussion, the Chief for Banks District Volunteer Fire Department stated that they have been using Buckhannon’s paid firefighters for coverage when there is a shortage.

All the fire chiefs in the meeting agreed that there are not enough volunteer firefighters for coverage in the areas. It was noted that the shortage of firefighters is not just a county issue but an issue across the country.

“I really don’t think the public is too much aware of how much difficulty we are having in our fire departments. I actually pulled from the fire marshal’s office how many times we responded in the last two years with one to two people per apparatus. And it was up there past 80%,” said John Roby, President of the Upshur County Firefighters Association and Assistant Fire Chief of the Banks District Fire Department. “You can’t get people to come out and volunteer anymore, so we’ve been pleading to the public to come out to these meetings, see what’s going on.”

The Upshur County Fireman’s Association approved to for an eight-person committee to be formed made up of fireman, county and city officials, as well as residents to help with the issue. Also discussed was that if volunteer fire departments cease operations and no longer exist in the communities, homeowners would bear the cost with higher homeowners insurance costs.

“Paid, that is what it’s going to, it’s going to all paid. So, that is another avenue that we are trying to look at, how can we afford that,” Roby said. “I don’t think it’s the cost as much as it is the time, you know, the time, you know the time. We’re going to talk about a bill tonight that they [legislators] passed, but you know they have that bill out passed where we can get more people in here for a longer time without training but is that the answer, I mean it’s not, I mean you’ve got guys out there with no training. So, I don’t think that is the answer.”

A few Buckhannon City Council members were in attendance at the meeting. No Upshur County Commissioners were present to offer their input.

“I think doing what we’re doing trying to make the public aware and try to figure out a way to get more paid people in this county is the answer,” Roby said. “We’re just asking for everybody’s support to help us with this.”

Fire officials at the meeting stated that some counties are forming and creating paid fire units where paid fireman rotate to different departments for fire coverage. In particular Berkeley County Fire Unit was mention in the meeting stating that they have a rotation of paid firefighters that are funded by their county commission.

“Back in the 70’s, in 78 when Banks District started up, I mean boom, we had ton of guys up there, you know, and they’re just slowly dwindling off. The guys we’ve got now, you know, we’re old, we’re old, its time to replace us,” Roby said. “We’re just trying to make the community aware of what’s going on, what will happen if your fire department is not around.”

Community members in attendance also discussed the funding issues with the fire officials. Both officials and community members agreed that the shortage of firefighters is related to funding and lack of volunteerism. Fire officials also pointed out that funding from the state for the Volunteer Fire Service has not been increased for approximately 16 years.