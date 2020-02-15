Upshur County holds first science fair

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upshur County Schools held its first science fair at the Brushy Fork Event Center. About 34 students from across the county came and participated.

The participants this year were elementary school students in third grade or above with one middle school entry.

All the participants were placed in different categories based on the topics of their project. The different categories included chemistry, physics, engineering, robotics, animal science, plant science and more.

Upsher County Science Fair Coordinator Gabrielle Rhodes said doing the Science Fair engages students in learning.

“We want students to be excited and engaged in different learning activities,” said Rhodes. It promotes higher level thinking skills, communication skills, and most children love project-based learning and so that encourages that.”

Rhodes also stated Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus wanted to promote student involvement in Upshur County academics and curriculum.

Students were able to participate in the county science fair either by letting their teacher know they wanted to participate or participating in their schools science fair and winning.

Rhodes said she thinks having this science fair is a wonderful opportunity for the kids.

“I think this help spur the biggest creativity that we can see in our children. Sometimes we underestimate what their interested in or what they actually want to do. So this helps us see that and it helps them become more creative,” said Rhodes.

All of the first place winners from each category will advance to present their project at regionals on February 29th at Fairmont State University.