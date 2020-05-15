Upshur County honors Golden Horseshoe award winners with local ceremony

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Officials in Upshur County honored the county’s newest Golden Horseshoe award winners in a ceremony Thursday afternoon.

County Superintendent Sara Stankus, School Board Chair Tammy Samples and Buckhannon Mayor David McCauley put together the event after the statewide ceremony was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns.

Mayor David McCauley “dubs” Madolyn Long a Lady of the Golden Horseshoe

They explained that the four students who earned the award deserved recognition, and they were glad to highlight some good news during the pandemic.

“We’re going to incorporate good things every chance we get, and these four kids have certainly distinguished themselves academically and we wanted to recognize that,” said McCauley.

The newest Knights and Ladies of the Golden Horseshoe in Upshur County are Kari Gay, Madolyn Long, Dirk Riley and Jeremy Streets.

