BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Upshur County held its 26th annual Relay for Life to raise funds for the American Cancer Society at Jawbone Park in Buckhannon on Saturday.

Organizers said the relay is getting back into full swing after the COVID-19 pandemic. The theme of the relay was Carnival of Hope, creating a family fun atmosphere with elementary school-type carnival games.

Currently, Upshur County Relay for Life has raised more than $30,000 and the organizers are hoping to surpass their goal of $40,000.

“This is so important, this is, you know, the research that goes into it, the medical funding. It is very important to me; I am a two-time cancer survivor. It is just so very important to keep this going not only for the research but to make people aware that there are preventative measures they can take,” Robin Oldaker, the chairperson for the Upshur County Relay for Life, said.

Oldaker also said she wants others to know that there is hope and that cancer is survivable with those in remission who are leading normal lives.