Upshur County kitchen staff working behind the scenes, to keep children fed

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – With lines extending outside of the driveway, teachers at Buckhannon Academy Elementary School have been working to handout healthy meals for kids all week long. But behind the scenes, Michele Michael and the rest of the kitchen crew have been working hard as usual making sure those meals are complete and ready to go out the door.

“It’s really been crazy. Every day, our count has gone higher and higher, and more and more cards are coming through. We’re feeding more kids,” Michael said.

It’s an effort that’s taking place at every school across Upshur County. Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus said that like the teachers handing out the food, the school’s support staff, like the cooks and others, have been instrumental in making the project succeed.

“They have stepped up to the plate. Every challenge that we have been presented with, out employees have stepped up. Our bus drivers, our cooks, our teachers have volunteered to ride the buses, our support staff, everyone has been at the table,” Stankus said.

Michael said the challenge isn’t so much cooking the meals, it’s the logistics of preparing them at a different schedule than usual, and making sure they’re ready to go out the door and be eaten elsewhere. But while it’s a tougher chore to tackle, she’s glad to be able to do it.

“We have so many kids in Upshur County that need fed, so many children that just don’t have the opportunity to eat, so it’s just great to be able to feed the kids. It’s a little more stress on us, but at the end of the day, you’re proud of what you’ve done,” Michael said.

