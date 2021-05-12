Upshur County Kroger location opens mobile pharmacy after fire closes store

TENNERTON, W.Va. – Customers of the pharmacy at the Kroger outside of Buckhannon still don’t have to go far for their prescriptions.

Pharmacy staff members are working out of a mobile pharmacy truck brought in after an electrical fire forced the store to close last week.

Employees said most medications are still available for their customers, with the exception of medications that need to be kept cold.

Pharmacist Stephanie Rulen said she’s glad to be able to support both her employees and customers.

“Without this, I’d have employees out of jobs, and I would be working in another pharmacy, which is fine, I’m still providing my care, and some of my customers would follow me, but I want to stay with my people. My people know me, I know my people, and they’re very important to me,” said Rulen.

Rulen said they have been working to connect customers to other local pharmacies for medicines they can’t provide.

There’s no word yet on when the grocery store will reopen for good.