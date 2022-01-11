Upshur County middle schooler wins trip to Africa through fashion contest

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An 8th-grade student at Buckhannon Upshur Middle School, won an all-expense-paid trip of a lifetime through The Fashion Hero’s international contest.

Channing Gillum will travel with two adults to Sun City, South Africa to watch the filming for season 2 of The Fashion Hero, a competition TV show where unconventional models complete in various challenges for a chance to become an ambassador for international brands and become the new face of the show.

She will be working alongside AJ McClean from The Backstreet Boys and ‘90s rock band, Simple Plan. The Fashion Hero Kids opened the contest to anyone between the ages of 8 and 15.

Channing and her mom racked up 5,062 votes in two days. Her mom had a strategy, and she didn’t advertise for votes until the last two days of voting. There were 11 days for contestants to collect votes.

People would give money in order to cast a vote. They were asked to donate $1 or $5, and the more Gillum collected, the more votes she got.

Channing will head to Sun City at the beginning of February.