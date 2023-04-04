BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Upshur County is in mourning Tuesday, after the death of Sheriff Virgil Miller. He was 69.

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office posted a message on its official Facebook page announcing the death. A cause was not specified, but the message did call it a “sudden passing.”

The Upshur County Sheriff’s Department and other County offices are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Sheriff Virgil D. Miller. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement. Viewing and funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Daily operations of the Sheriff’s Department and Tax Office will continue and the Office of the Upshur County Commission will release additional details in the coming days. Upshur County Sheriff’s Office

Back in February, Sheriff Miller was featured on 304 Today when he took host Lauren Winans on a tour through the Upshur County Courthouse. You can watch the video in the player above.