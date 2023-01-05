BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Warning Coordination Meteorologist Tony Edwards of Charleston presented Upshur County Commissioners with a street sign Thursday morning stating that the county has done everything it needs to do to prepare and warn its citizens of upcoming inclement weather.

Edwards said that the prestigious honor of a county being Storm Ready lasts only four years, making sure it continues to educate the public about storm preparedness with Storm Ready classes and presentations within the school system.

Edwards said that anyone can take classes to help the county be more prepared for the next big storm.

“Basically, we come out and we teach the citizens how to respond to weather correctly, how to be safe, how to identify clouds basically that tell us that it’s a precursor to a tornado or severe weather and how to get that information to us in a timely manner so we can have a more accurate forecast and warnings,” Upshur County Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Steve Wykoff said.

“We’re always looking for volunteers to help out with emergency preparedness and emergency response. We’re working on getting our community and emergency response team program back up and running. So if anybody out there is interested in the CERT program, get in touch with our office, we’ll get you hooked up.”

If you’re considering joining the Community Emergency Response Team, click here for more information.