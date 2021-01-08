Upshur County offers vaccination clinic to elderly residents

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – COVID-19 vaccination efforts continued for people 80 or older in Upshur County on Thursday.

The Upshur-Buckhannon Health Department held an appointment-based clinic to start the process of delivering vaccinations to those in the age group mentioned previously. Those who hadn’t signed up to receive the vaccine that day were also added to a waiting list for their chance to get the shot.

Staff said they’re glad to have another more direct way to attack the virus.

“I think it’s a big relief for the health department and the general public that we have another weapon to fight this epidemic. So we’re working really hard to get it to people,” said Upshur County Sanitarian Chris Garrett.

Garrett said the department would work to inform people in the county of future vaccination opportunities.