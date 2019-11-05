Upshur County officials bringing DARE program back to B-UMS

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upshur County school officials are bringing back a drug prevention program with the help of other community organizations.

The DARE program will return to Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School for sixth graders starting next semester. The program returned to the school with help from the Family Resource Network and Upshur County Sheriff’s Department.

Superintendent Sara Stankus said both illegal drug use and vaping are concerns she wants to address.

“We’ve seen an increase that’s been really alarming and we’re trying to get that word out about the dangers of vaping and drug use and just at-risk behaviors in general,” said Stankus.

The DARE lessons will be integrated into the health class curriculum in January.