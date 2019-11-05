Enter to win a trip to a live recording of the Mel Robbins Show

Upshur County officials bringing DARE program back to B-UMS

Upshur

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Upshur County school officials are bringing back a drug prevention program with the help of other community organizations.

The DARE program will return to Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School for sixth graders starting next semester. The program returned to the school with help from the Family Resource Network and Upshur County Sheriff’s Department.

Superintendent Sara Stankus said both illegal drug use and vaping are concerns she wants to address.

“We’ve seen an increase that’s been really alarming and we’re trying to get that word out about the dangers of vaping and drug use and just at-risk behaviors in general,” said Stankus.

The DARE lessons will be integrated into the health class curriculum in January.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories