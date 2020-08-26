Upshur County preparing for unique start to school year

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Administrators with Upshur County Schools said they’re ready for a very different school year thanks to the COVID pandemic.

Superintendent Dr. Sara Stankus said 1,100 students, of the nearly 4,000 in the county, will be using remote learning full-time this year, and will still receive food deliveries.

The rest of the students will spend two days a week in school and study from home the other days.

Wednesdays will not have any students in schools, but Stankus said that doesn’t mean there won’t still be lessons going on.

“That will still be an instructional day, but it will also be used as a day where we deliver food, and we deep clean our schools, and we address the needs of those fully remote students,” said Stankus.

Stankus said teachers and school staff plan to see every student at least twice a week while the new schedule is in effect.